Man last seen Sunday has serious medical condition, may be disoriented, family says

Domino's family says he has a serious medical condition and may be disoriented.

NEW ORLEANS — A 71-year-old man with a serious medical condition has been reported missing.

According to Howard Domino's family, the 71-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 30, around 8 a.m. near the corner of Montpelier Street and Clermont Drive in Gentilly.

Family says Domino is 5'7 and weighs about 195 lbs. He has gray hair and was wearing a dark green hoodie and dark pants when he was last seen.

Family says he has a serious medical condition and may be disoriented.