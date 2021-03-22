x
Man reported missing after being separated from family in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was separated from his family in New Orleans last week.

The New Orleans Police Department says 38-year-old Nathan White was last spoken to on the morning of March 15. Police say White came to New Orleans with his sister and her husband and “became separated at some point.”

The person reporting White missing said he called his grandmother and said he was headed to a bus station and asked for money for a ticket. The phone call was then disconnected, police say.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call the NOPD sixth district detectives at 504-658-6060.

