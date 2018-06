Police say one man was shot in the back of the head in a shooting in New Orleans East late Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dwyer Road and Bundy Road. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released additional details about the shooting at this time.

