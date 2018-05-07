Police say one man was shot in the chest in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans late Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives later learned that the man was a passenger in a car on traveling westbound on I-10 when someone in another car shot him.

Police later confirmed the shooting happened on I-10 near Orleans Avenue. Investigators have not released any additional information about the shooting at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

