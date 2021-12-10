Man shot, killed on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans

New Orleans police are investigating two homicides across New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed on St. Charles Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue, near St. Andrew Street, just before 3 p.m.

Officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour earlier, a man was killed in the Lower 9th Ward.

Police say the man was found shot in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street around 2 p.m.

According to NOPD, he'd been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.