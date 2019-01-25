NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue Friday.

According to reports, police responded to a call to the area around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a unidentified man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his ankle.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police said the incident is in active investigation and neither a suspect(s) nor a motive have been named.

This incident follows two separate NOPD investigations into shootings that happened yesterday.

The 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue is the border of the Seventh Ward and St. Roch neighborhoods, a part of the NOPD's Fifth District.

