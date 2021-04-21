Man shot to death in Gentilly, 1 detained for questioning

Investigators say a man was detained for questioning, but did not identify the person or give details about how they connected him to the murder.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a shooting on Lafaye Street in Gentilly Tuesday night, and another was detained for questioning in relation to the murder, according to police.

The shooting was reported around the 5300 block of Lafaye Street around 11:30 p.m. When NOPD officers responded to a call about an aggravated battery, they found an unresponsive victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators say a man has been detained for questioning in relation to the murder, but did not identify the person or give details about how they connected him to the shooting.

No information on a motive was released Wednesday morning.

