Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for a broad daylight shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:37 p.m. in the 3400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Police say a man was sitting at a bus stop when an unknown man wearing a peach hat and red and white striped shirt approached him.

Police say the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and started shooting before running away. The victim was struck and had bullet fragments in his lower back.

New Orleans police released video Monday of the suspected shooter and a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooter or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact NOPD third district detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

