Man stabbed to death in Hollygrove, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — A man was stabbed to death in Hollygrove Tuesday night, according to New Orleans Police.

Officers were called onto the scene in the 8700 block of Apricot Street around 9:27 p.m. and found the man dead with multiple stab wounds, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

