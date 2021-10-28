NOPD: Man struck and killed by delivery truck in CBD

Police said the man died from his injuries as he was being transported to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in the CBD Thursday night.

According to New Orleans Police Department, just before 7:40, Sixth District officers were called to the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Earhart Boulevard for an accident with injury.

Upon arrival, detectives determined a man was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Earhart Boulevard when a delivery truck hit him.

Police said the man died from his injuries as he was being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the delivery truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities for the sake of the investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victim's identity and the official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.