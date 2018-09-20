NEW ORLEANS - A man was struck and killed while standing in the driveway of a home and apparently directing someone in another vehicle to drive forward.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lafaye Street in Gentilly.

According to police, the victim was standing in the driveway and directing the other car, when, for reasons that aren't known, that vehicle accelerated, struck the victim and then slammed into an adjoining house.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continued to investigate the incident. The name of the victim has not been released to the public, nor was any information on possible charges.

