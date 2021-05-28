Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on I-10 early Friday

Police said the man was involved in a crash and got out of his vehicle before being struck by the truck.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was struck and killed by an 18-wheel truck as he attempted to cross I-10 after being involved in another accident moments before, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-10 between the Bullard Avenue and I-510 exits.

Traffic was temporarily halted during the investigation.

Police said the initial investigation indicated the victim, who is not being identified pending family notification, was involved in a two-car crash in the west bound lanes of I-10. Police said he got out of his car and crossed over the wall between the east and west bound lanes.

When he tried to get back to his vehicle, he was struck and killed by the truck.