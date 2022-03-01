Man struck, killed walking on I-10 shoulder

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit is investigating a traffic accident that left a 28-year-old man dead on Monday night.
Police said a person was traveling westbound in a Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 10 in the right lane when they struck a man walking on the shoulder of the interstate.
The accident happened after 10:00 p.m. on I-10 West at the Orleans Avenue exit, according to investigators.
EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The investigation is ongoing. The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The lead investigator is Officer Richard Chambers.