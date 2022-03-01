Man struck, killed walking on I-10 shoulder

The accident happened after 10:00 p.m. on I-10 West at the Orleans Avenue exit, according to investigators.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit is investigating a traffic accident that left a 28-year-old man dead on Monday night.

Police said a person was traveling westbound in a Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 10 in the right lane when they struck a man walking on the shoulder of the interstate.

The accident happened after 10:00 p.m. on I-10 West at the Orleans Avenue exit, according to investigators.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.