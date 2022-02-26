Man taken to hospital after tractor runs over his leg during Endymion, EMS says

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans EMS says it transported a man to the UMC Trauma Center after a parade tractor ran over his leg during the Endymion parade Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Canal Street and North Roman.
EMS did not give any information on the man's condition or any details of how the incident happened.
This is a breaking story and Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.
