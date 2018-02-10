NEW ORLEANS – A man has been arrested after arriving in front City Hall with a machete Monday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police received a call about the man around 3 p.m. The man was waving the machete and yelling.

An officer tased the man to disarm him of the machete and he was then taken into custody, according to Louisiana State Police. The man is now being treated at a hospital and once he is released from the hospital, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office will take him into custody.

Along with LSP, NOPD and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The man was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

