Police say one man has been shot and another person is in custody after a shooting in Treme Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 700 block of North Miro Street. One man suffering an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital.

Police say at least one person has been apprehended at the scene.

“No additional details are available at this time,” a statement from the NOPD said.

