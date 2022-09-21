Judge denies motion to postpone trial for man accused of killing NOPD officer

The defense claimed that African Americans were under-represented on the jury and asked that the trial be delayed.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer will move forward despite objections from the defense.

Opening statements were delayed in the Officer Marcus McNeil murder trial after the attorneys for accused killer Darren Bridges claimed that African-Americans were under-represented in the jury pool.

Wednesday morning, Judge Angel Harris ruled to proceed with the trial, denying the defense's motion to postpone.

McNeil was shot on Oct. 13, 2017 while on patrol in New Orleans East with three other officers. According to police, the officers tried to stop Bridges near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard, however Bridges ran away.

Police say McNeil encountered Bridges alone and tried to use a stun gun to stop him, but Bridges fatally shot McNeil.

Bridges pleaded not guilty to the shooting in late November of 2017.