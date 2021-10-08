Masks required at Saints games - more cancellations, restrictions could be coming as COVID surges

City of New Orleans spokesman Beau Tidwell said people could expect additional COVID measures to be put in place and that “all options are on the table.”

NEW ORLEANS — The fourth surge of COVID, which has already caused the cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Red Dress Run and other local events, could play a factor in whether or not the rescheduled French Quarter Festival will take in October and what will happen with Saints games.

City of New Orleans spokesman Beau Tidwell said people could expect additional COVID measures to be put in place and that “all options are on the table.”

Tidwell said that the French Quarter Festival has not made an announcement about a cancellation, but he said city leaders did think that the organizers of the Jazz Fest and the Red Dress Run made the correct decisions in canceling their events.

“We would encourage the French Quarter Festival organizers to look very closely at the situation,” he said. “Anything we do now affects what happens next. For us to get out of this in any kind of way, people have to start making very smart decisions with an emphasis on safety.”

Tidwell also made it clear that as of right now, people attending Saints games will be expected to wear a mask.

“The city-wide mask mandate is in effect. The Dome is in the city. Anybody at the dome is expected to wear a mask, regardless of whether other changes are made.”

Tidwell said the city is also considering increasing restrictions as COVID cases continue to increase. Tidwell said an announcement could come as soon as this week,”

He said the city continues to have conversations with the health department leaders in the city and more restrictions are likely.