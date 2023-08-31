Mayor Cantrell celebrates completion of $10.8 million roadwork project in Central City

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans officials celebrate completion of the 15-block, $10.8 million FEMA-funded roadway project in Central City on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is joined by other city officials to celebrate the completion of the 15-block, $10.8 million FEMA-funded roadway project in Central City.

Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Joseph Threat, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) Interim General Superintendent Ron Spooner and others are on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony being held at the corner of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard and Josephine Street on Thursday afternoon.

The project replaced damaged underground water and sewer and drainage lines, repaved the roadway, replaced damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons and installed ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections.