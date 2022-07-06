Mayor Cantrell condemns legislation attacking abortion rights

Cantrell accused legislature of "ignoring" voices of women

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement condemning the Louisiana Legislature's recent anti-abortion bills.

“The majority of the American people want women’s reproductive health care to remain a decision made by women and their doctors. It is regrettable that the Louisiana legislature continues to ignore the voices of women in Louisiana, ” Cantrell said in a press release sent by her office.

SB 104, SB 342, and SB 388 all place various limits and restrictions on abortion-related health care.

The bills were sent to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk. As of now, Edwards has not made a statement on a potential signing or veto.

"By passing bills that restrict the sale of women's contraceptives and increases prison time for physicians under Louisiana's trigger laws, the Louisiana Legislature has failed remarkably to stand up for the rights of women. They have criminalized a healthcare decision and failed to stand up for a woman's right to make her own choice regarding her reproductive health," Cantrell said.

"These reckless actions will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm to women in Louisiana. However, it is not too late to stop this lunacy. I strongly urge Governor Edwards to use the powers afforded to him by the state constitution to veto these callous, cruel, and hateful pieces of legislation that puts the lives of women at risk.”