Mayor Cantrell, Lt. Gov clash over New Years Rockin' Eve in New Orleans

The mayor’s complaint stems from an unpermitted November concert in the French Quarter which drew hundreds of mask-less people with no social distancing.

NEW ORLEANS — Just two weeks before New Orleans ushers in a new year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing criticism from state leaders after requesting Grammy winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle not be part of the celebration.

“I think we all want the same thing. We just got to make sure we’re not cutting off our nose to spite our face and we put some personal feelings aside,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Nungesser believes personal feelings prompted the mayor to write a letter to Dick Clark Productions, requesting Daigle be removed from the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration. Nungesser says there is no signed deal for Daigle to even preform, but rather a local agreement to have her sing.

The mayor’s request stems from an unpermitted November concert in the French Quarter which drew hundreds of mask-less people with no social distancing. Known as “Let Us Worship,” Daigle did an impromptu performance, but wasn’t the organizer. Last week Mayor Cantrell stood by her request.

“Unfortunately, the participation of Ms. Daigle in that ‘Let us Praise’ event did not speak to the needs of this city and uplift our people as it relates to public health,” Cantrell said.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry also weighed in. Landry wrote a letter to Daigle, calling the mayor’s actions “retaliation.” Nungesser says he hoped Daigle would be part of the event because of her ties to and work with Louisiana tourism. He even offered to hold the event on the Westbank, using New Orleans as a back drop.

“Hopefully we’ll get past it, whether the mayor does something or not,” Nungesser said.

The city’s communication director, Beau Tidwell says the city’s concern is public health and abiding by guidelines. He says the city is having conversations about hosting the event safely.

“The New Year’s Eve celebration remains a priority for us. It’s something that could potentially create up to 60 gigs that night for locals who are professionals in the film industry,” Tidwell said.

Even if Daigle doesn’t preform, some type of celebration is expected.

“The mayor said she was going to get some local musicians to perform. I’m not sure whether she’s doing it with Dick Clark or not,” Nungesser said.

WWL-TV reached out to Dick Clark Productions about the performance but did not get a response.

