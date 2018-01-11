NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she wants to phase out 20 of 31 red light / speed cameras in non-school zone areas and to limit the use of the cameras in the school zones.

The announcement came via social media and in a presentation of her 2019 budget to the city council.

I am proposing to phase out 20 of 31 non-school zone cameras & full elimination of camera enforcement in school zones outside of school hours #CityOfYes #2019Budget #NewOrleans @CityOfNOLA - Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) November 1, 2018

Cantrell said she would also limit the use of the cameras in the school zones to school zone hours.

Currently the cameras record and ticket violators of the school zone speeds during morning and dismissal hours and give tickets to those exceeding the normal speed limits at other hours.

The traffic cameras have been a source of displeasure by many citizens and a source of revenue for the city.

