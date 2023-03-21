Cantrell recall falls short by thousands of signatures, Governor says

The Governor said today that the recall only had 27,000 valid signatures.

NEW ORLEANS — The effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Governor said today that the recall only had 27,243 valid signatures, well short of the nearly 45,000 names needed to force a referendum on Mayor Cantrell.

According to the Gov. Edwards, the recall petition contained 67,022 handwritten signatures, but only 27,243 of them were valid signatures from qualified electors.

According to the data released by the Governor's office, 34,625 signatures were submitted by the deadline. Of those, 7,411 were rejected.

Another 32,421 supplemental signatures were submitted in the next five days, but nearly all of those were rejected. Only 24 supplemental signatures were approved.

Mayor Cantrell's campaign manager celebrated the petition's failure, calling it divisive and dishonest.

""Our concern remains: voting rights continue to be threatened, as we saw with the backroom deal to disenfranchise thousands of New Orleans voters in order to move the goalposts at the behest of an almost singular Republican donor," Maggie Carroll said. "The recall campaign has been divisive, dishonest, and opaque to say the least. It’s time for New Orleanians to better our city in the way we do best - by coming together.”

The organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not meet their burden according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. He said they gathered 27k signatures. They needed 45k. The governor says he will not be calling a recall election. @WWLTV — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) March 21, 2023

Records give some insight into the rejected signatures. Out of the supplemental signatures, nearly 5,000 of them were duplicates and another almost 900 were from out-of-parish voters. Just over 26,000 of them were rejected because of "other" reasons, which cover a broad range of issues including:

Signature dated before the deadline

Signature dated after the deadline

Title Page Mislabeled

Erroneous Information

Profanity

Not in keeping with guidelines

No Data

Document not original

Unable to verify petitioner intent

Blank

NOLATOYA.org co-founder Eileen Carter previously said that the organization had secured more than 49,000 signatures on its petition for a recall election.

The campaign filed a lawsuit against the Orleans Parish Registrar claiming that more than 30,000 voters listed voters in the parish have either moved out of the state or to another parish within the state.

