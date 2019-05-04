NEW ORLEANS —

It’s day two of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s five-day trip to Cuba.

Tonight, we are finding out more about Cantrell’s trip and spoke with local leaders taking part in the visit to the Caribbean.

“It’s been non-stop. Very hectic agenda,” Geri Broussard Baloney said.

Baloney, Senior and Founding Attorney with the Broussard Baloney Law Firm, is in Cuba right now with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

She’s joined by more than 30 delegates, ranging from educators to business leaders. The Mayor is traveling with her Executive Office Director (Amy Rodenberger) and her Executive Counsel (Clifton Davis), City of New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno and Councilman Jay Banks.

“We spent a lot of time this morning with the Department of Education, talking about their education where they have a 98 percent literacy rate. So, the Mayor’s really focusing on what we think is an epidemic in Louisiana in general, but New Orleans in particular,” Baloney said.

The Mayor’s Office says they’re also looking at issues related to health, economic development, culture and literacy.

“I can see her taking some of the ideas and contacts and going to work to see how we can put into place,” Baloney said.

The Mayor’s Office says the trip to Cuba was planned in October. City leaders tell us the total cost for the trip is $15,460.89 which includes hotel, airfare, transportation and meals.

RELATED: Who's with Mayor Cantrell on Cuba trip

“It’s a very legitimate trip and every Mayor has taken multiple trips like this. So, it’s not at all unusual for the Mayor to lead a delegation on an economic development, cultural development trip,” WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy Dubos said.

The trip however, was never announced to publicly, something DuBos finds surprising.

“I’ve been covering Mayors for the last 45 years, I have never seen a Mayor lead a large delegation, this one has 36 people from Universities to business community, the arts community going to a foreign nation and not announce it in advance. I think that was just a slip up on their part, I don’t think they were trying to keep it a secret, I think they just made a PR slip up and failed to announce it in advance cause this is the kind of news that typically would go out in advance because Mayor’s would be proud to lead a delegation like this,” DuBos said.

RELATED: Mayor Cantrell takes business trip to Cuba

This is Mayor Cantrell's first international trip since taking office.

The New Orleans Business Alliance issued this statement about the trip:

NEW ORLEANS BUSINESS ALLIANCE STATEMENT REGARDING THE CITY’S TRADE MISSION TO CUBA

"Cuba was once a key economic partner of New Orleans, and the goal of the New Orleans Business Alliance is to build on the work of recent Louisiana trade missions to Cuba, and ensure that prospective business partners, investors and job creators know New Orleans is open for business. Today, we share several industry strengths that could lead to business creation opportunities such as tourism, the food industry and bioinnovation. Finally, we feel it is critically important to support the City’s Chief Economic Development Officer, Mayor Cantrell.

In terms of funding our portion of the mission, the New Orleans Business Alliance’s business development travel is paid for by private donors who support our mission of creating jobs and attracting investment through equitable, inclusive economic development."

- Morgan Stewart, spokesperson for the New Orleans Business Alliance

Karl Connor, with Cerveau, A Change Agency is also on the trip with Mayor Cantrell. He issued the following statement about the visit to Cuba:

Mayor Cantrell’s Cuban delegation trip’s purpose is to explore a sister city relationship with Havana. There are many similarities between Havana and New Orleans including the architecture, main industries and people. But there are some qualities of daily life in Cuba from which New Orleans can learn. The literacy rate is almost 99% and the community health programs are working well meeting the Cuban people where they are. The infant mortality rate in New Orleans is very high compared to Havana and the medical community here serves pregnant mothers very well with multiple OBGYN visits during pregnancy.

Whenever our federal differences are worked out with Cuba, New Orleans can be positioned to navigate prosperous partnerships with the city, the port and the medical community of Havana.

The diversity of this New Orleans delegation, which includes health department, port, education and business community leaders is serving the city well. We look forward to following up on lessons learned and partnerships made during this trip which lead to a better New Orleans tomorrow.

Karl Connor, Chief Change Agent, Cerveau, A Change Agency