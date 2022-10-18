x
Orleans

Mayor Cantrell to attend C40 World Mayors Summit virtually

Mayor Cantrell's virtual appearances will focus on climate change initiatives at the city level.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will virtually attend the C40 World Mayors Summit this week.

According to a release from the City of New Orleans, Cantrell will take part in a panel discussion on "Developing Green and Thriving Neighborhoods," remotely from New Orleans while the summit takes place in Buenos Aires.

"As a low-lying City with a rapidly shrinking coastline, New Orleans remains on the frontlines of climate change, and other cities and city leaders are looking to how New Orleans is actively combatting this ongoing crisis," a spokesperson from the mayor's office said.

Cantrell will also participate in the "Rising Local Ambition for Climate Change: How Can Cities and Businesses Work in Partnership to Accelerate Climate Action" panel, highlighting the "Solar for All NOLA" program.

