NEW ORLEANS -- It's the first time we are hearing from Mayor LaToya Cantrell since those long lines began forming Monday at the Sewerage and Water Board office.

She not only talked about her policy on turning off people's water, but with the first anniversary of the Aug. 5 flood approaching, she has some concerns.

Cantrell said today she agrees that there have been problems with the Sewerage and Water Board's billing system. She says those with disputed bills, or problems affording immediate high payments, need to be heard and processed.

"So any overpayments, absolutely not. I have instructed staff, as it relates to the Sewerage and Water Board, that this should not be an arduous process for our people. It should be one that's not only fair, but also rapid," said Cantrell.

But she feels differently about people who just have not paid, saying the Sewerage and Water Board is moving forward with collections.

"Because we are in a cash-flow problem crises, which could shut operations down, and if that happens, no one has water," Cantrell said.

The Mayor also reacted to this Sunday's upcoming one-year anniversary of the massive flooding from a heavy rainstorm.

"There were pumps that were not working, and me being on the New Orleans City Council when that happened, and being lied to in our face, that things were working when they were not, unacceptable," she said.

Mayor Cantrell said her administration has "doubled down" on infrastructure improvements, saying 116 pumps of 120 are working, with others to come on line. And while it is her belief that the city can better deal with a similar rainfall now, she is still concerned about the Broad Street and Orleans Avenue area.

"We have definitely had vacuum trucks, and things like that, to test those drains that are not clogged, but there's something going on there that wasn't going on years ago, particularly prior to the VA Hospital opening right there on Tulane (Avenue.) We are just seeing something different."

Cantrell says they need to "do some forensics for that intersection."

She adds that police and fire fighters will make sure people are safe, putting up barricades by underpasses during flooding, and that there is more infrastructure in Gentilly, Pontchartrain Park and Mid-City.

© 2018 WWL