There's a growing need for mechanics, vocational workers even as unemployment rises

NEW ORLEANS — If your car needs some work, you may find yourself waiting a bit longer than usual.

Some local auto shops say there is a shortage of mechanics. While they’re unsure if that shortage is related to the pandemic it’s hitting at a time when the demand for services is getting higher.

“It’s been crazy, crazy busy,” said Tracye Massey, a service representative at Santos Automotive Center.

“I think we maybe more busy now than what we used to be,” Arturo Santos said.

Arturo Santos runs the shop. An immigrant from Cuba, his father opened it in the early 1970’s. Of course, Santos welcomes the increase in customers, but he’s now down two mechanics.

“One hasn’t showed up in a couple of days. I don’t know why. I guess when he comes back, I’ll ask him why he hasn’t showed up,” said Santos with a laugh.

Losing two mechanics may not sound like much, but when you have a roster of 13 and you can’t find a replacement, and then the demand for work shoots up, that slows down the operation. Tracey Massey is preaching patience to customers.

“We just ask them to be bear with us and be patient and just keep in touch with us and we’ll try to do everything as best and as fast as we can,” Massey said.

A shortage of worker is a common theme during the pandemic, but at Santos’ shop it gets more specific. It’s not like hiring a waiter. A mechanic needs certain training.

“For us it makes it a little harder to find people because on this kind of work, you have to know what you are doing. You have to be qualified,” Santos said.

Santos has company in the hunt for qualified mechanics.

“All the other shops they’re having the same problem, in fact they tell me I’m really lucky I got good people,” Santos said.

Well before COVID-19, vocational workers like mechanics, electricians and plumbers were on the decline. Those skills are still needed.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated some 7 million jobs were vacant because of a lack of qualified workers. As millions of Americans struggle with unemployment, Santos says he’s got plenty of work to offer.