NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday was supposed to be the first day for the Sewerage & Water Board to shut off water service for delinquent accounts, but it didn’t happen.

Shut off notices began going out about a week ago according to the S&WB, slightly behind schedule, so the earliest realistic shutoff time for customers is now Friday, Aug. 3. Officials say most of their 13-person team could handle is shutting off water to 50 homes in one day.

In New Orleans East, Patricia Anderson lives in fear of having her water shut off.

“Even though I'm going through this, God’s gonna work it out. I already know he is,” she said. “So, I just gotta hold on.”

Anderson’s water bill has been as high as $1,500. And with disability and social security giving her about $740 a month, she still managed to cut it in half. Bills and warning letters are piling up and

Anderson says she was told to pay about $300 towards her debt to avoid shutoff, but she can’t afford it.

Now, she’s considering cutting back on her medication to pay the bill.

“Only thing I worry about is … I’m taking insulin today for the first time in two days cause I was stretching,” she said.

To avoid shut off, the S&WB says people should try to put down 25 percent of what they owe, but exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for the elderly, sick and needy.

