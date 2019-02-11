NEW ORLEANS — For years, parking lots on the edge of the warehouse district were packed every Sunday with tailgate parties before Saints games, but seemingly overnight, building after building started sprouting up there and brought up a vibrant shopping, restaurant scene and new residents

While you might think it’s some big conglomerate doing this, it’s not. This is the brain child of two guys from New York. Max Schwartz and Chris Papamichael, who graduated from Tulane’s Business School, started a company in New York, then wanted to come back to New Orleans.

We sat down with Schwartz, who said he and Papamichael came to this city to replicate what they were doing in New York, building affordable and mixed income housing.

“When Katrina happened, first and foremost we said we have to do something,” Schwartz said. “We love New Orleans. We want to be a part of bringing it back and that’s what we did. We were specializing in affordable housing and community development at that point in time and we saw an opportunity to take what we know how to do and help the city and came down here with a focus on doing that.”

That led them to Tulane Avenue, where they developed large apartment buildings like The Preserve and The Crescent Club plus a strip mall across the street.

“Our initial focus in New Orleans was on mixed income housing, many elements of those projects were recovery driven and meeting the needs of the city at that time,” Schwartz said. “But we started those projects in 2006, so by the time we were completing them in 2009, New Orleans was a very different place. There was a lot of momentum, a lot of transformation taking place … And we were seeing a lot of demand for downtown living in the urban court. The types of projects that weren’t necessarily feasible initially in New Orleans were now becoming a reality.”

So, they started buying parking lots in the Warehouse District.

“It was about 25 (owners), so assembling that site was quite a process,” Schwartz said. “That’s how we initially got going down town.”

Schwartz says right from the beginning, they had big plans for all the land they picked up.

“We had a plan to build a mixed-use project across those lots … meaning a mix of residential and retail,” he said. “We really saw two opportunities. One was people wanting to move downtown, that younger entrepreneurial community that was building throughout the city, but also the desire for a more vibrant downtown. More retail, more services, more restaurants. And those lots, the vacant lots to us, presented the blank slate where we could create all of that together.”

Domain has put up four building in the South Market District, most of them mixed-use properties geared at a higher end market. They’re now working on a fifth building, a 30-story mixed use apartment building, that will open late next year.

At the same time, Schwartz and his partner were changing the face of the warehouse district. They started looking at the hotel market, bringing New Orleans the Ace Hotel.

“Really, what our focus is, is trying to connect what we think the market is looking for with the product that we deliver,” Schwartz said. “So the Ace Hotel was really about celebrating New Orleans. There are elements of it that are bringing fresh or new ideas to the table, but we very much wanted to be contextual and be at home in New Orleans.”

They’ve also opened a second hotel across the street, the Maison de la Luz, a luxury property with only 67 rooms. In all, their company has invested more than half-a-billion dollars in New Orleans with plans for even more projects.

So, who are they marketing to? We’ll look into that story in part 2, Monday night.