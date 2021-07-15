Video: Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome

The Saints are now expected to announce a new naming rights sponsor before the start of the upcoming football season

NEW ORLEANS — The Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans is no more. The naming rights contract with the German automaker officially ended.

Crews were spotted on the Poydras Street side of the downtown stadium Thursday morning removing the Mercedes-Benz signage. The process to remove the name from the Poydras Street side was quick. It was gone before 10 a.m., and crews appeared to be moving to the other three entrances to continue the job.

A large trash bin was also brought to the Dome, apparently to collect the discarded letters.

Mercedes-Benz inked a ten-year, $60 million contract for the Superdome rights back in 2011.

“They have been an excellent global partner not only for the Superdome and the New Orleans Saints but also for the city of New Orleans and state of Louisiana for the last ten years,” Saints VP Greg Bensel said. “We could not be more proud of our relationship with Mercedes-Benz. In fact, Mercedes-Benz and the New Orleans Saints will continue to be proud partners moving forward.”

The Saints are now expected to announce a new naming rights sponsor before the start of the upcoming football season. There are published reports that the Saints are close to completing a multi-year deal with Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

The Mercedes-Benz sign is being removed from the Superdome. The German automaker's naming rights contract expired today. The Saints are expected to announce a new dome sponsor before the start of the upcoming football season.

The team would only say the Mercedes-Benz contract officially ends today, July 15.

“We continue to work towards securing a naming rights partner to replace Mercedes-Benz and once we have something official, we will certainly confirm that with you,” Bensel said.

