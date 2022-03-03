A message from Mandeville to Moscow, Ukrainian solidarity shown with popular drink

Gulf Coast has now changed the name of its popular “White Russian” frozen drink to “White Ukrainian.”

MANDEVILLE, La. — The management at Gulf Coast Spirits in Mandeville doesn’t like what’s going on in Ukraine.

“Who likes war,” manager Phil Riley asked.

In the past few weeks, businesses across the New Orleans metro have been showing their support for the country now under siege by the Russian military.

Some have taken Russian vodka off the shelves.

Others are finding creative ways to display Ukraine’s national colors, blue and yellow.

The drink is a mixture of vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream.

Riley said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision on Fat Tuesday.

“It (wasn’t) a joke or anything like that, but it was just a point of saying, hey we understand what’s going on. We see what’s happening and instead of calling it a White Russian, we’re going to call it a White Ukrainian.”

The small gesture is a big hit with customers.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Julio Aviles said. “I think we ought to be supporting Ukraine. I think we could have taken stronger steps to support them a long time ago.”

“The more we can bring attention to that, I think the better,” John Speck said. “We’re all in this. We want to help them however we can.”

Proceeds from sales of the White Ukrainian daquiri will go to Save the Children.

“It’s pretty neat,” Riley said.

The nonprofit is involved in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“That’s fantastic,” Speck said. “It’s also important that it actually does something. Yeah, that’s great.”

Gulf Coast Spirits plans to keep the ‘White Ukrainian’ daiquiri at least through the end of March.