Million-dollar grant will mean big upgrades at Jazz Museum

NEW ORLEANS — Some big changes are coming to the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the museum will receive a $1.1 million grant.

Most of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed last year. According to the Louisiana Museum Foundation, the rest will come from state and local funds.

Jazz Museum Director Greg Lambousy says there are big plans for the grant money.

The museum will build a permanent outdoor music venue on the corner of the property bordered by Decatur and Barracks Streets. The space has already been used for many shows, including performances at Satchmo Summer Fest, which is hosted by the museum.

Close to the future stage, music-lovers will be able to walk through a sculpture garden honoring jazz legends. The museum plans to purchase statues for the garden over the next few years. The funds will also help to turn a downstairs office, currently being used by Offbeat Magazine, into a cafe. The cracked, uneven paving stones that line the building will be replaced as well.

These renovations are part of a longer-term, $33 million plan to upgrade the museum, with a focus on expanding educational programs. Lambousy says the museum is still working to raise the money. There will be a fundraising gala on Dec. 3 featuring live music, local food and dance performances. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Jazz Museum is housed inside the old U.S. Mint. It is home to the Louisiana Historical Center, the biggest archive of its kind in the state, where researchers can browse shelves of records dating back to the 1500s.