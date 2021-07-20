Missing 70-year-old man last seen in New Orleans' Algiers area

Joseph Charles was wearing a black, gold and white button-down shirt, khaki shorts, flip flops, and driving an orange Nissan Armada SUV.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen In Algiers early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Joseph Charles was last seen by family members shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Hendee Street. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police say Charles was wearing a black, gold and white button-down shirt, khaki shorts, flip flops, and driving an orange Nissan Armada SUV. He is described as being a black man weighing about 190 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about Charles' whereabouts is asked to call the NOPD fourth district detectives at 504-658-6040.