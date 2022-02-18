Missing 16-year-old last seen leaving home for school

16-year-old Lauryn Webber’s guardians last saw her leaving her home on the way to Edna Karr High School around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old who was last seen leaving her home to go to school on Wednesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 16-year-old Lauryn Webber’s guardians last saw her leaving her home on the way to Edna Karr High School around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Webber was wearing her school uniform and has not been seen or heard from since.

Webber was reported missing to NOPD on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Webber’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD at 504-821-2222 or detective Steven Ollivotto at 504-658-6040.