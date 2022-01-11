Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans

Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police.

Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to New Orleans on Sept. 23. Surveillance video showing her walking away from the vehicle was found on that same day.

Police say no more information will be released on the case at this time at the request of the family.