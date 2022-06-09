MISSING: Man last seen getting off bus, never made it to appointment

New Orleans police say Washington has multiple medical conditions and does not have the medication he needs on him.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a missing man with special needs after he never made it to his care facility.

According to NOPD, Emmet Washington Jr. was last seen when he got off his usual RTA bus at the corner of Nashville and Loyola Avenues.

The bus driver noticed he wasn't there at 2:09 p.m. when he usually catches the bus after his appointment. Police later learned that Washington never arrived at the care center that day.

New Orleans police say Washington has multiple medical conditions and does not have the medication he needs on him.

Anyone with information on Emmet Washington Jr.’s whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 immediately to report his location.