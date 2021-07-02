Missing man was supposed to take bus from New Orleans to Lafayette

McDonald is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighing about 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for a month.

The New Orleans Police Department says 52-year-old Philip McDonald was last seen on March 15 and was scheduled to arrive from New Orleans to Lafayette, La. by bus on June 3. Police say McDonald has not been seen or heard from since.

McDonald is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighing about 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department eighth district detectives at 504-658-6080.