Missing mother, 3-year-old daughter last seen in New Orleans

Kennita Williams and 3-year-old Kennedi Dozier were last seen by family members on Saturday, May 21, around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Roman Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were traveling to Kenner but never arrived.

Police say 34-year-old Kennita Williams and 3-year-old Kennedi Dozier were last seen by family members on Saturday, May 21, around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Roman Street. The pair were leaving that area in a 2010 Nissan Altima with Louisiana license plate 116EQE and were traveling to Kenner, La.

Williams is described as a Black female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Dozier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Kennita Williams and/or Kennedi Dozier is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.