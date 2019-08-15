NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are looking for a mother and her baby who was last seen leaving a home in New Orleans East last week.

The New Orleans Police Department says 42-year-old Dellicia Honore and her 6-month-old daughter Solici Honore were last seen leaving her mother's home around 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Kuebel Drive. 

Police say Honore could be traveling to a relative's home in Texas.

Dellicia Honore is described as a black female standing about 4’11” and weighing about 105 pounds.

Solcil Honore is described as a black female about 2’0” tall and weighing about 25 pounds.

Dellicia and Solici Honore
NOPD

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

---

