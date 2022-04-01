Missing mother of 3 last seen with man wanted for domestic abuse, family says

Anyone with information on Journee’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been two weeks since the family of 39-year-old Krystle Journee has seen the mother of three.

A missing person's report was filed with the New Orleans Police Department after she was last seen on Dec. 22, 2021 in her St. Roch neighborhood.

According to police, Journee reportedly left her Mandeville Street home in a vehicle believed to be owned by a "male subject known to the victim." Police did not elaborate on who the male subject is, but family members have identified him to us. WWL-TV is not identifying him at this time because police have not named him a suspect in Journee's disappearance, nor have they indicated they were looking for him in connection with this case.

Police would also not verify the authenticity of a document being shared on social media which outlines the disappearance of Journee, typed on New Orleans Police letterhead. The document says Journee got into a black Avalon with the man to go to a concert on Dec. 22 and never returned. The document also states he is currently wanted in two parishes for domestic abuse-related crimes, at least two involving Journee, which WWL was able to confirm.

We were able to pull public records from New Orleans that shows what allegedly happened in two of the incidents.

On Dec. 10, 2020, a warrant was issued for the man last seen with Journee on a charge of simple battery (domestic). The report says Journee told police she was involved in a verbal altercation with him that soon became physical. He reportedly punched her several times in the face as she was trying to get out of the vehicle he was driving. When she did manage to get out of the vehicle, she said she ran until she fell in a grassy area, and that's when he straddled her and began punching her in the face again. He eventually got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Journee told police they had a long history of domestic violence, with verbal and physical abuse happening every other day. She also reportedly told police he had threatened to kill her. Police noted she had severe bruising on her face and blood on her left ear where her earring was ripped out.

On Aug. 2, 2020, police issued a warrant for the man last seen with Journee for unauthorized use of movables and aggravated assault. According to the report filed, Journee began arguing with him because he believed she was going to break up with her. She says he took her keys and got into the driver's seat of the rented vehicle they were in. She reportedly grabbed the steering wheel to stop him, and he accelerated the vehicle, dragging her until she let go. Journee eventually made it home and found the vehicle left near her home, but he was not there.

She also told officers at this time that they had a history of abuse, but she had never reported it. Journee said when asked about the threats and assaults, "everyday he intimidates me. It's getting worse."

Officials in Jefferson Parish say he's wanted on unrelated charges in their parish.

Her family tells us it is out of character for the mother of three to disappear and miss appointments, especially over the holidays. We talked with her oldest child, Dominiece Honore, who said her mom was her best friend. She described her as tough, but sweet, like a Sour Patch Kid candy. She said she lost talked to her mom on the 22nd and became alarmed on the 23rd when she didn't answer her calls.

Dominiece said her mom also always shared her location with her on her phone, but that day the location feature was shut off, even though the phone was still on and ringing which was very unusual.

Police say the case is open and active, but no further information is available at this time. Journee was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress and hat and black boots.

Anyone with information on Journee’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.