NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is seeking the public's help in finding a mother and her son who have been reported missing.

Darione Benjamin, 26, was last seen on Oct. 31 in the 3900 block of Downman Road, according to police.

Her son, Dallas Yussin, who is three years old, is believed to have been with her.

Benjamin's family says that she has not been heard from and has not returned to her residence.

Police say Benjamin may be driving a white 2016 Nissan Versa, with dark tinted windows, a dent on the driver side door and tape on the bumper.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Darione Benjamin and Dallas Yussin please notify NOPD at 504-821-2222 or any Seventh District detective at 504-6586070.

Police did not say whether they believe Benjamin and her son to be in any danger.