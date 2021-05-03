Missing Southern University student's car found at abandoned New Orleans apartment complex

Marquise Jones is still missing.

NEW ORLEANS — Police found the car of a missing Southern University student at an abandoned apartment complex in New Orleans East.

The student, 21-year-old Marquise Jones, is still missing.

Last Friday, Feb. 26, Marquise Jones came home from school to attend to a personal family matter that weekend. On Friday night, after dropping some food off at his mom's house, he drove to a house party in New Orleans.

Friends reportedly told family he left around 11:30 p.m. and headed back to Slidell. That was the last time Jones was seen.

"I just want to talk to him, where is he?" Marquise's mother Erica Jones said. "Where's he at? It's just hard, it's hard not knowing. There are so many questions, and I can't get them answered."

Marquise was last seen wearing a grey Southern University t-shirt, blue jeans and a jean jacket. He has a mole on his left jaw line.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call New Orleans Police First District detectives at 504-658-6010.