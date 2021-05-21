Missing woman with dementia last seen on Magazine Street

84-year-old Rosa E. Davis was last heard this morning around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Magazine Street where her family is visiting in town.

NEW ORLEANS — Family members are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Magazine Street in New Orleans on Friday morning.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office says 84-year-old Rosa E. Davis was last heard this morning around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Magazine Street where her family is visiting in town.

The family says they believe Davis is wearing pajamas with a dark robe, tan jacket, and red purse. She has also been diagnosed with dementia.

The DA’s office shared a photo of Davis that was taken on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call her family at 334-799-8762.