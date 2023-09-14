Mississippi River saltwater wedge threatens regional water supply

On Thursday, state and local officials met with GOHSEP and the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the saltwater wedge threatening southeast Louisiana's water supply.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, state and local officials met with GOHSEP and the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the saltwater wedge threatening southeast Louisiana's water supply.

Governor John Bel Edwards attended the meeting in New Orleans.

“We have a situation that is similar to what unfolded in 1988," Edwards said.

According to the Corps of Engineers, 1988 was the Mississippi's lowest level on record, and the latest forecast shows the potential to break the record.

In July, the Corps built an underwater sill to slow the saltwater wedge, but it could be overtopped in the coming days. The Corps is working to increase its height.

Modeling shows the saltwater wedge is moving up the river about 1.5 miles a day, according to the Corps.

State Senator Patrick Connick was at Thursday's meeting.

“It’s going to be close to Belle Chasse in about 10 days," Connick said.

On Thursday, the Jefferson Parish water system began pushing water into the Belle Chasse plant to assist, Connick said.

Connick also said Plaquemines Parish will obtain reverse osmosis treatment plants for the Boothville and Port Sulphur areas.

With drought conditions nationwide, parishes upstream are likely to be threatened as well.

“Those conversations are now starting to happen with St. Bernard Parish, and as a precautionary measure, with Jefferson and Orleans in the future. Because it depends on when rain falls, not here in Louisiana, but further up the Mississippi Valley," Edwards said.

Barges of water will also be brought into Plaquemines Parish, Edwards said.

“It’s a regional issue that everyone has to, you know, all hands-on deck, and we have to make sure that the region is protected. We have people down in Plaquemines Parish that have not had drinking water for a long time. You’ve got cattle. You’ve got the citrus industry. We’ve got to get the water to them to protect their livelihoods, and that’s what we’re doing," Connick said.

Since parts of Plaquemines Parish were put under a drinking water advisory in June, the parish has distributed 1.3 million units of water to residents, according to Plaquemines Parish Emergency Management team.

Plaquemines residents can pick up bottled water Monday-Friday from the Boothville-Venice and Buras Fire Departments. The parish is also asking for volunteers to help firefighters distribute the water.