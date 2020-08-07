Man shot multiple times at the corner of MLK and S. Claiborne Avenue

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times around 3:30 p.m. and is currently being treated at the hospital.

Police did not release any information on the investigation into the shooting.

