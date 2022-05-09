Funeral services set for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu

Moon Landrieu died Monday morning at the age of 92.

NEW ORLEANS — A funeral mass for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu will be held this weekend, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Moon Landrieu's funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12:30 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Church at 6367 St. Charles Avenue. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.

The service will be live streamed on YouTube.

The burial will be private.

The two-term mayor of New Orleans ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator.

Landrieu was the patriarch of the political family sometimes called the “Cajun Kennedys.” His nine children with his wife Verna include former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who is currently the White House infrastructure coordinator and who previously served as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor and a state representative.

Landrieu’s daughter Mary served three terms in the U.S. Senate in addition to serving as Louisiana state treasurer and a state representative. Another daughter, Madeleine, is a former state appellate court judge now serving as dean of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, while son Maurice Jr. is an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Several of Landrieu’s other children are civic and business leaders in their own right.

Best known for serving two terms as the city’s mayor from 1970 to 1978, Moon Landrieu’s political resume also includes stints as a Louisiana state representative, New Orleans City Councilman and judge on Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal. After leaving the mayor’s office in 1978, Landrieu was named U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the final two years of President Jimmy Carter’s administration.