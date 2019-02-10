NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: Power has been restored as of 3:50 p.m.

A large power outage left more than 14,000 customers in the dark and forced a local university to cancel classes.

According to Entergy's outage map, customers from Treme all the way to the University of New Orleans were without power.

UNO cancelled classes for the rest of the afternoon shortly after the outage began.

The outage started just before 3 p.m. and ended less than an hour later. Entergy has not stated what caused the outage.

