NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of people across Orleans Parish briefly lost power Thursday morning as heavy rain passed the metro area.

According to the Entergy Outage May, more than 22,600 people were without power at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. The outages were concentrated in the Little Woods, New Orleans East, Marigny, Bywater, Seventh Ward, Algiers, St. Roch and St. Claude areas.

A spokesperson for Entergy New Orleans tells Eyewitness News that lightning struck a feeder line, causing the outages.

As of 10:56 a.m., about 2,400 customers were still without power in Orleans Parish.

