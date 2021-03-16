More than 30 Orleans Parish inmates received COVID-19 vaccine

OPSO said it expects to receive 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has vaccinated 33 inmates who have qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s vaccination guidelines.

The sheriff’s office said OPSO’s health care workers vaccinated inmates aged 65 years old or older with comorbidities outlined by Louisiana’s health department. It added that new guidelines will make the vaccine eligible to inmates age 55 and older.

OPSO said it expects to receive 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by next week. The department said that it is “aggressively pursuing” the vaccine so that all inmates have the opportunity to get the shots.

The Louisiana Department of Health recently expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any adult 16 years or older with certain pre-existing health conditions.

“The vaccinations, monthly COVID testing, quarantining of staff and inmates as needed, and following all COVID-19 protocols, has helped us control the spread of the coronavirus in our facilities,” Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman said.

