'A more transparent department' | Hearings begin to decide possibly ending NOPD's consent decree

In a federal courtroom in downtown New Orleans, leaders from the police department began pleading their case Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Federal monitors and New Orleans Police Department leaders are on the same page, that there’s been enough progress within the department to begin the process of moving out from under a federal consent decree.

In a federal courtroom in downtown New Orleans, leaders from the police department began pleading their case Wednesday, why the department no longer needs the federal oversight. Wednesday's focus was on supervision, performance evaluations, and promotions.

“Today’s department is a more transparent department, a more accountable department, meaning that we are holding ourselves accountable,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

That accountability comes as the NOPD operates under a federal consent decree. The agreement between the Department of Justice and the city started back in 2012, following backlash against police violence and corruption after Hurricane Katrina. Since then, a team of federal monitors have kept taps on department operations, like policy, policing, training, wellness, and misconduct.

“The purpose of the consent decree is to create reforms but to also develop the institutions because eventually, we’re going to leave,” said federal monitor David Douglass.

Fast forward a decade, Chief Ferguson says that time is now, but adds oversight was needed.

“I grew up throughout this department, so I’ve seen the good and the bad,” said Ferguson. “Sometimes you need that help. You need that outside support to make you take a real deep look within yourself to see what it is that you need to do differently.”

Judge Susie Morgan, who oversees the consent decree, says things like some officers recently taking advantage of the pay system is concerning, but federal monitors applaud how the NOPD responded.

“When it was brought to NOPD’s attention instead of running away, the ran toward. They ran forward and they immediately partnered with the office of the independent police monitor,” said lead federal monitor Jonathan Aronie.

“Through the way the system has been developed and the way it continues to be improved, we believe it will address a lot of the issues that were found in the recent scandal and they won’t reoccur,” said Douglass.

A slowdown in recruiting and outdated administrative practices were also a concern for Judge Morgan but commended the progress the police department has made overall. Federal monitors are confident the department is changing.

“The changes are real. We think they’re going to be sustainable and we think they’re going to benefit the community and the police officers and that’s our goal,” said Aronie.

With a spike in major crimes and a decrease in officer numbers, Chief Ferguson knows challenges are still ahead for his department.

“No organization is perfect, not one. We know that we will have challenges but it’s not about just the challenges,” said Ferguson. “[It’s] how are we addressing the challenges, what are we going to do about those challenges.”

There will be two more public hearings examining different areas within the department over the next two months. Those areas include community engagement, stops, searches, and arrests.

If the judge agrees to end the consent decree, there will then be a two-year sustainability period.